2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $124,900

Great opportunity for your home or an investment property! This home offers a large living room which is open to the eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second floor and a bonus room or possible third bedroom on the third floor. There's a drive-under garage that offers vehicle parking and plenty of space for additional storage. A recent roof leak was rectified with the installation of a brand new roof last month! New heat pump installed in 2015. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for cooking and a full suite of stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a deck that offers space for relaxing outside or grilling dinner. Take a look at this home soon!