2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $124,500

This one is cute as a button and ready to move into! There are 2 bedrooms, pretty living room, den with fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. The full bath has a walk-in tub with all the bells and whistles! Newer laminate floors throughout with vinyl in the kitchen and bath. Sited on a level lot close to everything. There is a detached 1 car garage and a large deck for outdoor activities! As a bonus, this home can be purchased furnished with an acceptable offer. 2 Driveways! See it before it's gone! Being sold ''AS IS'' to settle an estate.