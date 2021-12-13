 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $122,900

See for yourself this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath fully renovated home located just minutes from downtown Bristol. This home has a open floor plan and 9 foot ceilings in the kitchen and living room, New roof, New Mini-Split heat pump, plumbing, Engineered hard wood flooring thru the whole house, New Kitchen, New Bathroom and New Wiring leaves nothing left to do that move-in freshly painted inside and out this home is priced to sell quickly! Schedule your showing today. (All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed Buyer/Buyers agent must verify information taken by tax records.)-

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.

