 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $120,000

Check out this one level entry home that has been updated with new appliances, stack washer and dryer, new flooring throughout, window replacements, new countertops and cabinets, new light fixtures. Also, there is a chain link fence around the back yard good for kids and/or pets. Enjoy the views and relaxation from the covered back porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

One of the most successful football coaches in recent memory in Southwest Virginia returned over the weekend. Greg Mance spent 23 years, from 1997-2019, winning 205 games at Richlands. He returned last Saturday to take part in a signing ceremony for Richlands senior Sage Webb, who committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts