2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $119,500

A cottage in downtown Bristol! Walking distance from the Country Music Museum, Blackbird Bakery and historic downtown. Two bedrooms/one bath. Master bedroom has one side of a two-sided fireplace and a private balcony. Side porch serves as front door which opens into the living room and the other side of a two-sided fireplace. Formal Dining Room opens to the kitchen featuring shaker cabinetry. Country kitchen is surrounded in authentic ''shiplap'' wall and ceiling coverings. Extended kitchen allows for an eat in experience and provides ample room for an island, if desired. Country cottage theme continues in the bathroom with a tiled stand-up shower and shiplap styling. House features an entryway in the back of the house that opens up into a private, stockade fenced yard with a storage shed. Man doors and wide swing doors open up onto a parking area. An additional building lot conveys with the property and allows for a large side yard. The paved drive on the side of the house and parking spots behind are city owned and maintained.Home has been lovingly restored and is ready for a new owner. It would also make an excellent rental. All the windows have been replaced except for four (4) which were saved for historic character. All new plumbing and electrical. New flooring and cabinets in Kitchen. All new Bathroom. Roof - 8 years old. To many updates to list. All information is provided as a courtesy only. Buyer/Buyers agent to verify. Previous address 422 Clinton Ave.