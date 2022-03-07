2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $117,500

Check out this home, it is cute as it can be. This house is located in one of Bristol's most desired location. Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout. Roof is approximately 4 years old, heat pump approximately 9 years old. Newer propane heater for back up heat. New insulated side door. Home is within walking distance to elementary, middle, and high school. Old address is 713 Park Street.