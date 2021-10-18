 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $114,900

Great starter home or rental investment property. Just minutes from downtown Bristol VA/TN. Renovations include paved driveway, new floor coverings, new roof, new windows, new paint, completely remodeled bathroom, new doors, and kitchen appliances. Two small rooms on the upper level have not been remodeled but would be great for storage or play room. Large backyard, the mobile home on property does not convey, seller will remove. Outbuilding does remain on property. Full unfinished basement.

