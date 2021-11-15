2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $104,900

STOP PAYING RENT! Own your own place! Convenient Bristol VA location offers quick drive to exit 5, exit 7 and downtown Bristol VA/TN. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath end unit is all one level living. Open living, dining and kitchen space with vaulted ceilings feels just right for enjoying your living space! This unit also offers a covered deck that is accessible from both the main living area and the master bedroom. Plenty of closet space is also offered in this home along with floored attic access. Comes with washer and dryer and all kitchen appliances! DON'T WAIT - SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO CHECK IT OUT NOW! All info taken from multiple sources, believed accurate but not guaranteed. Buyers to verify all info.