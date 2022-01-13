Price Improvement! motivated seller! Great Location! Close to everything Abingdon has to offer and sitting on 2 acres. This home has room to grow, 2 Br 1 Ba, or convert back to the original 4 BR. Large Kitchen, concrete front patio, mature trees, 2 car carport and nice yard.With a little TLC and vision, this home could be a charming home, or vacation rental. Bring your handy man skills and make an offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $99,000
