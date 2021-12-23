2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $89,900

Great starter home or retirement home. Offers 2 bed, 1 bath, all on 1 level. Home offers a new metal roof, partial rebuilt back porch & new flooring throughout.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — With lots of work ahead and big hopes for the future, longtime friends Andrew Meyer and Marc McDaniel have reunited after mor…
When Bulls coach Billy Donovan gives McClung the orders to head to the scorer’s table and check in, he’ll become the first local player who attended a public high school in far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee to appear in a NBA regular-season game in 54 years.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
Two development groups appeared before the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission Monday seeking rezoning to allow a hotel and multi-family housing development on two sites near the future Hard Rock Resort and Casino.
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Blevins, Graham; Defensive Player of the Year: Tyson Tester, Wise County Central; Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham
The Wise County Central Warriors are up to their usual winning ways and a freshman phenom is helping make it happen. Nifty ninth-grader Emmah McAmis scored 28 points and thwarted Hampton at every turn as the Warriors earned a 65-55 victory over the Bulldogs in the first round of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops tournament on Thursday night at Viking Hall.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The search for a convicted felon charged in an abduction and carjacking Tuesday ended with his capture late Wednesday in Bris…
GLADE SPRING, Va. — Marilou Preston was just 21 when she started playing the piano at church. Now she’s 86 and still making a joyful noise to …
Athletes from Patrick Henry, Holston, Eastside, Grundy, Rural Retreat, Chilhowie, Twin Springs earn spots on first and second teams.
For the Amarillo Sandies, the trip to Bristol for the Arby’s Classic next week is rare, perhaps even a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
