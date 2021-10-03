2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $89,900

Own a condo in the community of Monticello Condominiums! Walk the short distance to historic downtown Abingdon on sidewalks all the way. This condo has many upgrades; i e, insulated windows, storm door, four year old HVAC, high-end dishwasher, ceramic top range, upgraded wiring, chair-height commode, and taller vanity. The honey-nut solid oak floors gleam as if new. This condo is immaculately clean and ready to move in. Enjoy the carefree living in a condo with a great location!.