STUNNING LOG CABIN HOME!!!! This home will ''wow'' you the minute you step into the foyer!! From it's lofty vaulted ceilings to the massive logs you will definitely want to see all this wonderful home offers. Entering on the main floor you will find one or two bedrooms, (can be office and bedroom) plus, play room and two half baths. You will be welcomed to the second floor by an oversized great room with a two story gas fireplace, master bedroom, full bath, dining area and a fabulous rustic kitchen with granite counter tops. Second floor also offers three cozy outdoor living spaces. Use your imagination on the third floor, currently used as a bedroom. Its very spacious and airy and over looks the second floor. It could be used as a family room, office, playroom or theatre room. The owners have just completed a privacy fenced area, great for children and pets. Also included is an out door building that could hold 10 plus cars. There is an additional building site with great views.
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $599,000
