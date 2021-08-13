 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $599,000

2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $599,000

2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $599,000

STUNNING LOG CABIN HOME!!!! This home will ''wow'' you the minute you step into the foyer!! From it's lofty vaulted ceilings to the massive logs you will definitely want to see all this wonderful home offers. Entering on the main floor you will find one or two bedrooms, (can be office and bedroom) plus, play room and two half baths. You will be welcomed to the second floor by an oversized great room with a two story gas fireplace, master bedroom, full bath, dining area and a fabulous rustic kitchen with granite counter tops. Second floor also offers three cozy outdoor living spaces. Use your imagination on the third floor, currently used as a bedroom. Its very spacious and airy and over looks the second floor. It could be used as a family room, office, playroom or theatre room. The owners have just completed a privacy fenced area, great for children and pets. Also included is an out door building that could hold 10 plus cars. There is an additional building site with great views.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID
Local News

Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

+12
Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening
Local News

Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening

  • 10 min to read

West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts