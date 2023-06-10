Convenient river-forest oasis on the serene banks of the North Fork of the Holston River. This one of a kind 2 BR, 3 BA riverfront home and property is located off Highway 19, approximately 10 minutes to Abingdon and the Virginia Creeper Trail. Approximately 300 feet of stunning riverfront, with additional frontage along Little Moccasin Creek. The 1,400+ square foot nature inspired home is only steps from the tranquil waters and boasts river views from every room! The sun room features reclaimed heart pine flooring, oak trim crown molding and baseboard with a great river view. The 600 square foot garage offers storage and/or workshop area. An additional small riverfront bungalow has lovely brick flooring, master woodwork on walls, ceiling, benches, and floor to ceiling doors. Your stress will melt as you relax on the deck or patio and enjoy forest bathing among the local wildlife, native trees, plants, perennial flowerbeds, and gardens. This is truly a magical place.