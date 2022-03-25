First time on the market! This 47.60 acre farm has the most magnificent views and so many possibilities. A small farmhouse that needs some TLC is at the front of the property facing Wyndale Rd. All except for the road frontage is fenced for livestock and may need minor repairs. At one time there were two ponds on the property and one remains while the other needs a little work. The land is approximately 85 to 90% cleared with the wooded area lying at the back of the property on top of the hill. Some fencing inside the outer boundary lines which was once used to separate the cattle from the meadow that was used for growing hay still exists The back right hand side of the property adjoins Providence Rd. You will see an old gate that was used for access to the fields. There are many potential homesites on the property. The home is being sold as-is with no repairs being made by seller. Home inspection is for informational purposes only. The home is still occupied and advance notice is
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
There are many things that Rick Boyd will miss when it comes to coaching wrestling at Rural Retreat High School and chief among them are those times when one of his grapplers achieved the ultimate victory.
Like many of the nation’s employers during the pandemic, a Tri-Cities employer is set to vacate its Sullivan County office after the COVID-19 …
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
Katy Brown came to Barter Theatre as an intern for three months in the summer of 1998.
PREP ROUNDUP: Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Abby Lacey (Sullivan East), Addison Toney (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cami Debusk (Northwood) among Tuesday's stars
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
As the injuries mounted and her playing time dwindled, many people in Macie Culbertson’s predicament would have perhaps called it quits or entered the ever-crowded transfer portal.
More than half of the region’s residents remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus — ranking the region last in the U.S. and well belo…
A 20-year-old Saltville man died Friday following a car wreck in Washington County, Virginia Wednesday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High…