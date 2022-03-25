2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,000

First time on the market! This 47.60 acre farm has the most magnificent views and so many possibilities. A small farmhouse that needs some TLC is at the front of the property facing Wyndale Rd. All except for the road frontage is fenced for livestock and may need minor repairs. At one time there were two ponds on the property and one remains while the other needs a little work. The land is approximately 85 to 90% cleared with the wooded area lying at the back of the property on top of the hill. Some fencing inside the outer boundary lines which was once used to separate the cattle from the meadow that was used for growing hay still exists The back right hand side of the property adjoins Providence Rd. You will see an old gate that was used for access to the fields. There are many potential homesites on the property. The home is being sold as-is with no repairs being made by seller. Home inspection is for informational purposes only. The home is still occupied and advance notice is required. If there are cattle on the property, please make sure the gate is closed. You can ride close to the top of the property in a four wheel drive and on dry days. The cattle corral does not convey. Property is approximately 3 miles from downtown Abingdon. Great location!!