NEW LOWER PRICE!! Convenient river oasis on the banks of the North Fork of the Holston River. This one of a kind 2 BR, 3 BA riverfront home is located off Highway 19, approximately 10 minutes to Abingdon and the Virginia Creeper Trail. Approximately 300 feet of stunning riverfront, with additional frontage along Little Moccasin Creek. The 1,400+ square foot nature inspired home features reclaimed heart pine flooring, oak trim crown molding and baseboard, and is only steps from the tranquil waters and boasts river views from every room! The 600 square foot garage offers storage and/or workshop area. An additional studio/building has lovely brick flooring, master woodwork, and floor to ceiling doors. Your stress will melt as you relax on the deck or patio and enjoy swimming, fishing, and kayaking among the local wildlife, native trees, plants, and gardens. This is truly a magical place.
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,000
