2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $45,000

Bring your fishing pole and tool box. Here's a cabin retreat within walking distance to S. Holston Lake that needs a new owner. This property has been in the same family since 1964. Originally the home was a camper and over the years it has been built around and added on to for more room. Home is livable but needs a lot of work. Buyer to verify all info.CASH SALE ONLY. Appt required.

