2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $329,900

SELLERS SAYS BRING YOUR OFFERS! JUST REDUCED! THIS IS THE PRIVATE LAKE HOME RETREAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! OUTSTANDING LAKE VIEWS FROM THIS CUSTOM HOME. LOCATED JUST INSIDE LAKE POINT ESTATE SUBDIVISION. THIS 1,356 SQ. FT. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LARGER THAN YOU WOULD EXPECT! COMFORTABLE WOOD ACCENTS THROUGHOUT HOME GIVE IT A VERY WARM FEELING. EXPANSIVE LAKE VIEWS FROM PORCHES, DECKS AND PATIO AREAS. ENJOY THE PRIVACY 1.33 ACRES WITH 245 OF PRIVATE LAKEFRONT! YOUR STAIRS AND DOCK ARE READY FOR YOUR PONTOON THIS SUMMER! 2 OUTBUILDING WITH ELECTRICITY AND WATER. PERFECT FOR PROTECTING YOUR WATER TOYS! .CARPORT. ENJOY A PRIVATE LOCATION THAT IS ONLY 15-20 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN ABINGDON. CURRENTLY NO ACTIVE HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION OR FEES! ENJOY LAKE LIFE NOW!