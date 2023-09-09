Custom built for the current owner. Cute as a button & move in ready. Main level consists of an open area with bedroom & kitchen also a full bath with tub & shower, full size washer/dryer. The upstairs is a large room used as a bedroom. Full unfinished basement. All situated on 1.3-acre lot. Detached carport currently used for picnic/play area. Swing set/playset will convey with the sale. Great location just a few minutes from downtown Abingdon, Damascus, Creeper Trail & Appalachian Trail. Perfect place for air bnb/vacation rental. Country convenience at it's best. Come see it!Addendum: Septic diagram, deed & utility bills can be found in mls docs.