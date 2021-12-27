2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $295,000

Great home for car collectors. Home includes a 6 car garage built in 2020 and a 2 car garage and also a 1 car garage. If you are a car collector this is the home for you. The home itself is in excellent condition with quality finishes though out. Great location at the end of a short road with a great view of the mountains from the back decks. Nice front lawn with a privacy fence. Master bedroom has a nice separate sitting room with a closet the size of some bedrooms.