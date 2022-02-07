2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,900

Beautiful views, privacy and a terrific floor plan are just a start to all the reasons you need to come to see this lovely home. The Great room has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and recessed lighting. The Great room is open to the breakfast/dining room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite has an en suite bath with a double sink, two person tub, walk in shower. Large 2nd bedroom and bath on this level. Lower level is quite versatile with a large open room, laundry room and half bath. This lower-level area does have a closet and has served as a 3rd bedroom. Floored attic and over sized garage for storage. 8 person hot tub, great views and porches for relaxing. 10x50 barn with power and water for your animals, tool storage or potting shed. Located within two miles of its elementary school and is just outside of Historic Abingdon, Va.