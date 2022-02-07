Beautiful views, privacy and a terrific floorplan are just a start to all the reasons you need to come to see this lovely home. The Great room has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and recessed lighting. The great room is open to the breakfast/dining room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom Suite has an En suite bath with a double sink, two-person tub, walk in shower. Large 2nd bedroom and bath on this level. Lower level is quite versatile with a large open room, laundry room and half bath. This lower-level area does have a closet and has served as a 3rd bedroom. Floored attic and oversized garage for storage. 8-person hot tub, great views and porches for relaxing.10 X 50 barn with power and water for your animals, tool storage or potting shed. Located within two miles of its elementary school and is just outside of Historic Abingdon, VA.
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Last week, the torch was passed.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In 1967, Kentucky native Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton was searching for a Chevrolet/Cadillac dealership to buy when he learned …
A popular Italian restaurant in Abingdon has reopened after a five-month renovation project.
BRISTOL, Va. — A temporary casino is rapidly taking shape inside the former Bristol Mall, and it’s expected to open around Memorial Day while …
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) notches first pro triple-double for G League's South Bay Lakers
McClung finished with 29 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in what was his finest statistical performance of the season.
Figure skater Timothy LeDuc, competing with pairs partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, will be the first openly nonbinary U.S. athlete at the Winter Games.
It’s a snowy Friday night in far Southwest Virginia and one of the region’s most successful racers is finally taking a pit stop. Since competing in his first event at age 14, Meadowview’s Duke Bare has filled many roles in the sport.
5 p.m. Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office continues to search for three inmates that escaped from jail Friday morning.
Two people from the Mountain Empire are among 39 indicted in an undercover investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization with ties to at least three states.
Michael Webb has resigned as the head football coach at Lebanon High School after five seasons leading the Pioneers, confirming the move in a …