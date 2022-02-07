2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,900

Beautiful views, privacy and a terrific floorplan are just a start to all the reasons you need to come to see this lovely home. The Great room has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and recessed lighting. The great room is open to the breakfast/dining room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom Suite has an En suite bath with a double sink, two-person tub, walk in shower. Large 2nd bedroom and bath on this level. Lower level is quite versatile with a large open room, laundry room and half bath. This lower-level area does have a closet and has served as a 3rd bedroom. Floored attic and oversized garage for storage. 8-person hot tub, great views and porches for relaxing.10 X 50 barn with power and water for your animals, tool storage or potting shed. Located within two miles of its elementary school and is just outside of Historic Abingdon, VA.