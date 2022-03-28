2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,000

Have your own little piece of paradise while being convenient to most all modern conveniences. This brick ranch with approximately 3/4 unfinished basement resting on a pedestal and approximately 1.42 acres and 1800 SQ FT +/- and offering a lovely stream and privacy that awaits you. Entering from the carport into the updated kitchen with all modern conveniences including solid surface counter tops kitchen opens to the very expansive great room making it perfect for entertaining guest. Living area and dinning area combined with plenty of space to accommodate many family members, guest for the special dinner time. Now moving off the great room down the hall we will find a renovated full bath with two expansive bedrooms with one having a half bath that has been recently updated well. Just steps away from the kitchen you will find another half bath being great for guest that come to visit. Now lets step outside to the open deck and patio being very private with a fenced yard in place ready for your four-legged companions. Last but not least lets head around to the front of the home where here you will find peace listing to the waterfall all while enjoying watching the water flow down the creek. One level living with minor modifications for the laundry area. Located in town but having privacy and a park like setting resting on a pedestal and approximately 1.42 acres. Don't miss your change call today!