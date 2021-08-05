2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $249,000

One of the few properties in our area that is a true Barndominium! If you are searching for total privacy & seclusion, this amazing property offers both in abundance! A large metal building has been added to this beautiful land & offers comfortable living accommodations as well as an abundance of garage storage space for vehicles, recreational items, & farm equipment! The living area consists of 2 bedrooms, full bath, living room, & eat in kitchen....and as a bonus, the living area will convey as furnished! From the outside deck, enjoy the beautiful cleared acreage surrounding the residence where you can often spot many species of wildlife. For the recreation lovers, there are 4 wheeling trails in place that could also be used as horse trails. If hunting is your passion; deer, bear, and small game have been sited on the property via the remote surveillance system that is already in place. An old barn & several older, original outbuildings remain on the property.