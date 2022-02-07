2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $195,000

eLAKE VIEWS,!!! This level lot with beautiful views and Lake Access's that are within minutes, Sportsman's Marina and Painter Creek Marina and Washington County Park, offers a .68 +-ac lot. If your looking for a Gorgeous Getaway with Amazing lake views here is your chance to own one! From the Paved Drive you will be met with an 1152 sq ft Detached oversized two + car garage with enough space and height to store either your cross country RV and Boat to take on the Lake. On the property you will find a Manufactured home on a block foundation resting on a level lot with multiple possibilities of future expansion of a new home and or improvements, live in or air bnb. This property is situated within 10 minutes to I-81, Abingdon, shopping and dining and only 20 minutes to Bristol Va/Tn for even more shopping, dining and the future Hard Rock Casino. This Property is bing sold Turn Key.