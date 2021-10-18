 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $179,900

Stunning move in ready Condo close to downtown Abingdon. Located at the end of a quiet street and within walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, Barter Theater, and the Creeper Trail. Open concept design with updated kitchen, bath, and lighting. The main level features an updated kitchen with new cabinets, a large island, stainless steel appliances, under the cabinet lighting and a spacious living room. On the lower level there is a den, that could be used as an office, game room, workout room, etc with an updated half bath and storage areas. On the second level there is a full updated bath, and a bedroom that leads to the outdoor patio space. On the third level you find a landing space for a possible office, oversized Master, updated bath, and Laundry. This one will not last long, call/text for your private tour today!

