2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $149,900

wo Bed Two and Half bath condo with drive under garage is waiting for you! Here is your chance to own this beautiful Condo right in the heart of Abingdon, VA with convenient to all modern convivences. As you come through the front door you are welcomed by the expansive living room with plenty of room to place your style. Now heading into the kitchen that is perfect for the chief cook of the home while being very flux able along with your one half bath for convince both yourself and your guest! Now lets head upstairs where you will find two very spacious bedrooms with both having there own full bath for privacy and functionality, here you will also find the laundry between each bedroom for full convenience for all. Now lets head down to the garage where you will access from the kitchen area. This garage space has plenty of room to unload your after after that hefty shopping trip all while being inside and in your safe place! Many amenities to many to mention here are a few to include. Pool , Recreational area, Meeting Room and very close proximity to town! Don't miss your chance to own all the conveniences of Abingdon. Give me a call today and schedule your showing!! Condo on the left see sign.