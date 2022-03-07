 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $139,000

  Updated
This quaint ''fishing cottage'' sits on a nice level lot adjoining the banks of the beautiful North Fork of Holston River & is only minutes from Historic Downtown Abingdon! Enjoy fishing anytime, or launch your kayak or canoe from your own backyard as this property offers a gentle slope leading directly onto the water! A pavilion complete with a barbeque pit lies along the waters edge & offers a perfect shaded spot for listening to the flowing river & the sounds of nature! The home offers beautiful views of the river allowing year round enjoyment of this lovely natural scene! The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen, dining area, small den, living room, laundry area, & mud room. Adding to the country charm is a beautiful well box over the 60 ft. deep well, a gazebo, and your very own grape vine! A large part of the acreage lies across the road from the home & offers great road frontage with a large storage building & a partially completed septic system! Current owner has recently added a covered front porch, some bath updates, repairs & renovations, & is in the process of renovating a 3rd bedroom that adjoins a current bath! Property will convey with current furnishings!

