2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $130,000

Enjoy small town life in this charming cottage in historic Abingdon. Located just outside town limits means taxes are low. Drive to shopping, fine dining, the Barter Theater, Wolf Hills Brewery, the Virginia Creeper Trail, I-81, and more in about 10 minutes or less. Home has an eat-in kitchen, LR and family room with beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace and new patio door to deck. There's a large dog door in family room and cat door to utility room. Updates in the last year include: New 5' chain-link fence, new Amish-built shed, new bathroom sink and flooring, professionally installed gutter guards, new sliding glass door, and new motor in the heat pump. Nice shady, private yard with new plants and shrubs. So quiet and peaceful! Being sold "as is" due to updates already done. Firewood comes with the home! Septic inspection completed in April 2020.