 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $130,000

2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $130,000

2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $130,000

Great Location! Close to everything Abingdon has to offer and sitting on 2 acres. This home has room to grow, 2 Br 1 Ba, or convert back to the original 4 BR. Large Kitchen, concrete front patio, mature trees, 2 car carport and nice yard.With a little TLC and vision, this home could be a charming home, or vacation rental.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases
Local News

Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases

A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated. More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts