2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $125,000

Great opportunity to own this affordable, MOVE-IN READY home in an excellent location. Just minutes from downtown Abingdon, Creeper Trail, Damascus and more! This home just had brand new floors installed, has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The back yard is completely fenced in and a new deck was just installed off the side. To top it off, most updates are less than 5 years old! (Heat Pump, roof, windows, siding, appliances etc. all in 2016) Don't miss out on this one! It will go quick! Call for your appointment today!

News Alerts