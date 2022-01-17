2 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $119,000

Want convenience then look no more... Come check out this beautiful 2 bed 1 Bath traditional style home conveniently located in downtown Abingdon. The home features flawless hardwood floors throughout this one-level living home. Only a short drive away from Shopping, Dining and other amenities. Exceptional back yard that would be ideal for children, pets or even entertaining. It's truly in a prime location. This property wont last long so give us a call today!!