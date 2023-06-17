Once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a New Lakefront timber frame home in Abingdon, Virginia. With 2500 feet of shoreline on South Holston Lake, this custom home on over 56 acres has privacy, spectacular views and incomparable quality. Year-round deep water with 2 slip dock. Outdoor Spaces to include a screened porch, open deck and dock side porch. Floor plan to include 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths. The large great room has dining and living space as well as a gourmet kitchen. Custom Cabinets with are currently being made in nearby Wise County. Floors are white oak 3/4 inch planks. Doors are all 8 feet solid wood. Wide custom solid wood trim throughout the house. The detached workshop/garage measures 1200 square feet and is not included in ''garage'' square footage. Outdoor spaces to include an open deck and screened porch. Estimated completion date to be August 2023. Location provides easy access to The Virgina Creeper Trail, The Abingdon Winery and Sportsman's Marina.