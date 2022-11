112322-bhc-sports-tvsportsrevised_merged

Sports on TV

Wednesday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.— FS2 — American U. at Georgetown

12 p.m. — ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m. — ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m. — ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: BYU vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m. — CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division Third-Place Game, Riviera Maya, Mexico

6:30 p.m. — ACCN — St. Francis (NY) at Miami

7 p.m. — FS2 — Merrimack at Providence

7:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Butler vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

8:30 p.m. —ACCN — SC State at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division Championship, Riviera Maya, Mexico

9:30 p.m. — ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Fresno St. vs. Washington, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

10 p.m. — ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

10:30 p.m. — CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Minnesota vs. UNLV, Surf Division Championship, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

12 a.m. (Thursday) — ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

1 a.m. (Thursday) — CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: California Baptist vs. S. Illinois, Surf Division Third-Place Game, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m. — ESPNU — Notre Dame at Boston U.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m. — ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU

8 p.m. — SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

GOLF

9:30 p.m. — GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m. — ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m. — TNT — Philadelphia at Washington

10 p.m. — TNT — Ottawa at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 a.m. — FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Croatia, Group F, Al Khor, Qatar

8 a.m. — FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Japan, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m. — FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m. — FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

5 a.m. (Thursday) — FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

TENNIS

10 a.m. — TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Spain vs. Croatia

4 a.m. (Thursday) — TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy

6 a.m. (Thursday) — TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy —-

Pairings

VHSL Football Pairings

Region 1C

First Round

Galax 49, Bath County 0

Grayson County 35, Giles 7

George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer 22

Narrows 34, Covington 18

Nov. 18

Semifinals

Grayson County 14, Galax 14

George Wythe 48, Narrows 28

Saturday, Nov. 26

Finals

Grayson County at George Wythe, 1 p.m.

Region 1D

First Round

Grundy 38, Honaker 20

Patrick Henry 49, Hurley 8

Holston 31, Rye Cove 8

Lebanon 51, Twin Springs 49

Nov. 18

Semifinals

Patrick Henry 42, Holston 7

Grundy 32, Lebanon 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Finals

at Emory & Henry College

Grundy at Patrick Henry, 1 p.m.

Region 2D

First Round

Graham 41, Wise County Central 13

Gate City 21, Union 14

Ridgeview 35, Tazewell 0

Virginia High 37, Lee High 20

Nov. 19

Semifinals

Graham 61, Gate City 14

Ridgeview 42, Virginia High 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Finals

Ridgeview at Graham, 1 p.m.

Region 3D

First Round

Lord Botetourt 47, Hidden Valley 7

Bassett 34, Cave Spring 28 OT

Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21

Christiansburg 35, Abingdon 7

Nov. 18

Semifinals

Lord Botetourt 41, Bassett 7

Christiansburg 28, Staunton River 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Finals

Christiansburg at Lord Botetourt, 1 p.m.

Prep Basketball Tournaments

Food City Thanksgiving Classic

At Sullivan East High / Middle School

Wednesday

Girls

Volunteer vs. Knox Bearden, 10 a.m.

Unaka vs. West Ridge, 1 p.m.

Science Hill vs. Morristown East, 4 p.m.

Cloudland vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 5:30 p.m.

Daniel Boone vs. North Greene, 7 p.m.

Sullivan East at Mountain Mission, 8:30 p.m.

Boys

Lakeway Christian vs. Tri-Cities Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Mountain Mission vs. West Ridge, 2:30 p.m.

At Sullivan East Middle School

Tri-Cities Christian vs. West Ridge, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Sullivan East High School

Girls

Dobyns-Bennett vs. Unaka, 11:30 a.m.

Morristown West vs. West Ridge, 2:30 p.m.

Volunteer vs. Daniel Boone, 4 p.m.

South Greene vs. Cloudland, 5:30 p.m.

Morristown East vs. Sullivan East, 8:30 p.m.

Boys

Volunteer vs. Tri-Cities Christian, 1 p.m.

Lakeway Christian vs. Sullivan East, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Sullivan East High School

Girls

TBA, 11:30 a.m.

TBA, 1 p.m.

Knox Bearden vs. Unaka, 2:30 p.m.

TBD, 4 p.m.

TBD, 5:30 p.m.

TBD, 7 p.m.

Boys

Tri-Cities Christian vs. Sullivan East, 8:30 p.m.

Prep Basketball Box

BOYS

West Ridge 67, Lakeway 63

LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN (63) – Newcomb 2, Oliver 0, Briggs 6, West 7, Jackson 29, Lawson 14, Moskalenko 5.

WEST RIDGE (67) – Horne 10, Witcher 26, Sherfey 0, Gill 0, Harris 7, Frazier 3, Leming 0, Tate 0, Arnold 21.

Lakeway 19 18 14 12—63

WestRidge 18 14 13 22—67

3-point goals – LC 7 (Jackson 4, Briggs 2, Moskalenko), WR 10 (Witcher 6, Horne 2, Harris, Frazier).

College Schedule

WEDNESDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bluefield at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Battle for Atlantis, at Paradise Island, Bahamas

Tennessee vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bad Boys Mowers Women’s Battle for Atlantis

Virginia Tech vs. Missouri, 1:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Battle for Atlantis, at Paradise Island, Bahamas

Tennessee vs. Brigham Young or Southern Cal

FRIDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Battle for Atlantis, at Paradise Island, Bahamas

Tennessee vs. TBD

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Colorado at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UNLV Thanksgiving MTE

ETSU vs. George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King at Chattanooga, noon

Charleston (W.Va.) at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.

ETSU vs. TBD, at Las Vegas

Young Harris (Ga.) Classic

Emory & Henry vs. Georgia College, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Warren Wilson at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.

Lander at King, 3:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico Classic

Emory & Henry vs. Caribbean-Bayamon, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU vs. TBD, at Las Vegas

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Young Harris (Ga.) Classic

Emory & Henry vs. Young Harris, 2 p.m.

football

College

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia 11-0

2. Ohio State 11-0

3. Michigan 11-0

4. TCU 11-0

————————————— ———————————————

5. LSU 9-2

6. Southern Cal 10-1

7. Alabama 9-2

8. Clemson 10-1

9. Oregon 9-2

10. Tennessee 9-2

11. Penn State 9-2

12. Kansas State 8-3

13. Washington 9-2

14. Utah 8-3

15. Notre Dame 8-3

16. Florida State 8-3

17. North Carolina 9-2

18. UCLA 8-3

19. Tulane 9-2

20. Mississippi 8-3

21. Oregon State 8-3

22. UCF 8-3

23. Texas 7-4

24. Cincinnati 9-2

25. Louisville 7-4

Top 25 Schedule

Thursday

No. 20 Mississippi vs. Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Friday

No. 16 Florida St. vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.

No. 18 North Carolina vs. NC State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati, Noon

No. 24 Texas vs. Baylor, Noon

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Noon

No. 2 Ohio St. vs. No. 3 Michigan, Noon

No. 4 TCU vs. Iowa St., 4 p.m.

No. 5 Southern Cal vs. No. 13 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Clemson vs. South Carolina, Noon

No. 8 Alabama vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon at No. 22 Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn St. vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 12 Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

No. 14 Utah at Colorado, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Kansas St. vs. Kansas, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon

No. 25 UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round, Saturday

Elon at Furman, 12 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saint Francis (PA) at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Fordham at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Weber State, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Eastern Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

Second round, Dec. 3

Fordham-New Hampshire winner at Holy Cross, 12 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky-Gardner-Webb winner at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Furman-Elon winner at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Delaware-Saint Francis winner at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

North Dakota-Weber State winner at Montana State, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri State-Montana winner at North Dakota State, 3 p.m.

Idaho-SE Louisiana winner at Samford, 3 p.m.

Davidson-Richmond winner at Sacramento State, 5 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

Second round, Saturday

Sliper Rock at Shepherd, noon

Pittsburg St. at Ferris St., 1 p.m.

Ashland at Indiana, Pa., 1 p.m.

Wingate at Benedict, 1 p.m.

NW Missouri St. at Grand Valley St., 1 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Angelo St., 2 p.m.

West Florida at Delta St., 2 p.m.

Minnesota St.-Mankato at Colo.-Mines, 2 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION III PLAYOFFS

Second round, Saturday

Aurora at Alma, 12 p.m.

Utica at Mount Union, 12 p.m.

Delaware Valley at Randolph-Macon, 12 p.m.

Springfield at Ithaca, 12 p.m.

Wartburg at Saint Johns (MN), 12 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon at North Central (IL), 1 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Trinity (TX), 1 p.m.

Bethel (MN) at Linfield, 3 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 281 174

Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241

N.Y. Jets 6 4 0 .600 199 186

New England 6 4 0 .600 213 169

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185

Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220

Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205

Houston 1 8 1 .150 159 230

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 248 199

Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 265 215

Cleveland 3 7 0 .300 240 269

Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 2 0 .800 300 233

L.A. Chargers 5 5 0 .500 227 258

Denver 3 7 0 .300 147 171

Las Vegas 3 7 0 .300 225 242

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 263 183

Dallas 7 3 0 .700 251 167

N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 205 204

Washington 6 5 0 .545 214 223

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180

Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 259 274

New Orleans 4 7 0 .364 249 267

Carolina 3 8 0 .273 207 256

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 229 231

Detroit 4 6 0 .400 250 282

Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 241 274

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 6 4 0 .600 236 173

Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241

Arizona 4 7 0 .364 240 296

L.A. Rams 3 7 0 .300 168 227

WEEK 11

Monday’s result

San Francisco 38, Arizona 10

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 4 .765 —

Philadelphia 9 8 .529 4

Toronto 9 8 .529 4

New York 9 9 .500 4½

Brooklyn 8 10 .444 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 10 7 .588 —

Atlanta 10 7 .588 —

Miami 7 11 .389 3½

Orlando 5 13 .278 5½

Charlotte 4 14 .222 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 12 4 .750 —

Cleveland 11 6 .647 1½

Indiana 10 6 .625 2

Chicago 7 10 .412 5½

Detroit 3 15 .167 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 10 7 .588 —

Memphis 10 7 .588 —

Dallas 9 7 .563 ½

San Antonio 6 12 .333 4½

Houston 3 14 .176 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 12 7 .632 —

Denver 10 6 .625 ½

Portland 10 7 .588 1

Minnesota 9 8 .529 2

Oklahoma City 7 10 .412 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 10 6 .625 —

L.A. Clippers 11 7 .611 —

Sacramento 9 6 .600 ½

Golden State 8 10 .444 3

L.A. Lakers 5 10 .333 4½

Monday’s results

Cleveland 114, Atlanta 102

Indiana 123, Orlando 102

Chicago 121, Boston 107

New Orleans 128, Golden State 83

New York 129, Oklahoma City 119

Milwaukee 119, Portland 111

Minnesota 105, Miami 101

L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114

Tuesday’s games

Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106

Sacramento at Memphis, (n)

Detroit at Denver, (n)

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s games

No Games scheduled.

Friday’s games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

College men

How Top 25 fared

Tuesday

No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: at Portland, Thursday.

No. 2 Houston (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent St. Saturday.

No. 3 Kansas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. NC State, Wednesday.

No. 4 Texas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

No. 5 Virginia (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, Friday.

No. 6 Gonzaga (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland St., Thursday.

No. 7 Baylor (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese St., Wednesday.

No. 8 Duke (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Thursday.

No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) vs. Creighton. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.

No. 10 Creighton (6-0) beat Arkansas 90-87. Next: at No.4 Texas, Thursday, Dec. 1.

No. 11 Indiana (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Wednesday.

No. 12 Michigan St. (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Alabama, Thursday.

No. 13 Auburn (5-0) beat Bradley 85-64. Next: vs. St. Louis, Sunday.

No. 14 Arizona (4-0) vs. No. 17 San Diego St. Next: at Utah, Thursday, Dec. 1.

No. 15 Kentucky (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

No. 16 Illinois (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lindenwood, Friday.

No. 17 San Diego St. (4-0) vs. No. 14 Arizona. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Tuesday.

No. 18 Alabama (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Michigan St., Thursday.

No. 19 UCLA (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Wednesday.

No. 20 UConn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon, Thursday.

No. 21 Texas Tech (4-1) beat Louisville 70-38. Next: vs. Georgetown, Wednesday, Nov. 30.

No. 22 Tennessee (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Wednesday.

No. 23 Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin St., Friday.

No. 24 Purdue (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday.

No. 25 Iowa (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Friday.

College women

How Top 25 fared

Tuesday

No. 1 South Carolina (5-0) beat Cal Poly 79-36. Next: vs. Hampton, Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida Golf Coast, Friday.

No. 3 UConn (3-0) did not play. Next: at Duke, Friday.

No. 4 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wright St., Wednesday.

No. 5 Iowa St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Thursday.

No. 6 Indiana (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Friday.

No. 7 Notre Dame (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. American, Thursday.

No. 8 North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Oregon, Thursday.

No. 9 Iowa (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Friday.

No. 10 Louisville (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Longwood, Friday.

No. 11 Virginia Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Wednesday.

No. 12 LSU (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. George Mason, Thursday.

No. 13 NC State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

No. 14 Maryland (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Friday.

No. 15 Arizona (4-0) did not play. Next: at Cal Baptist, Friday.

No. 16 Creighton (5-0) beat Omaha 93-71. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

No. 17 Utah (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Wednesday.

No. 18 Oregon (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Thursday.

No. 19 Texas (2-3) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Sunday.

No. 20 UCLA (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson St., Friday.

No. 21 Baylor (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. St. Louis, Friday.

No. 22 Michigan (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Air Force, Friday.

No. 23 Tennessee (2-4) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

No. 23 Villanova (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Belmont, Friday.

No. 25 Kansas St. (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Football

THURSDAY

OLE MISS 5½ 2½ (58½) Miss.St.

FRIDAY

BOISE ST. 16½ 16½ (52½) Utah St.

TEXAS 4½ 8½ (55½) Baylor

Central Mich. 1½ 1½ (54½) E. MICH

Toledo 14½ 7½ (51½) W. MICH.

CINCI. 3½ 2½ (46½) Tulane

ARIZONA 3½ 4 (65½) Ariz.St.

COLO. ST. 6½ 7½ (34½) New Mex.

NORTH CAR. 4½ 6½ (55½) NC St.

Arkansas 4½ 3 (55½) MIZZOU

IOWA 3½ 10½ (38½) Nebraska

UCLA 6½ 10½ (60½) CAL

FLA. ST. 2 9½ (57½) Fla.

FRESNO ST. 14½ 14½ (50½) Wyo.

SATURDAY

Western Kent. 6½ 7½ (61½) FLA. ATL

OHIO ST. 8½ 7½ (56½) Mich.

OKLAHOMA ST. 9½ 8½ (64½) W. Virginia

JAMES MAD. 14½ 13½ (53½) Coast. Carol.

GEORGIA 29½ 36½ (48½) Ga. Tech

MARYLAND 13½ 14½ (49½) Rutgers

CLEMSON 15½ 14½ (51½) S. Car.

S. ALABAMA 16½ 15½ (48½) Old Dom.

Army 19½ 19½ (45½) UMASS

E.Car. 12½ 11½ (50½) TEMPLE

BUFFALO 2½ 4½ (53½) Kent St.

N.ILLINOIS 9½ 9½ (53½) Akron

NORTH TEXAS 13½ 14½ (60½) Rice

KENTUCKY 4½ 2½ (43½) Louisville

Troy 13½ 13½ (45½) ARKANSAS ST.

Oregon 3½ 3½ (56½) OREGON ST.

SAN JOSE ST. 13½ 14½ (57½) Hawaii

Purdue 9½ 10½ (54½) INDIANA

ALABAMA 24 22½ (49½) Auburn

Illinois 12½ 13½ (37½) N’WESTERN

WISC. 7½ 3 (35½) Minn.

UAB 17½ 17½ (56½) LA. TECH

SMU 4½ 4½ (69½) Memphis

Wake Forest 4½ 3½ (66½) DUKE

UTSA 17½ 16½ (56½) UTEP

PENN ST. 14 18½ (53½) Mich.St.

Utah 29½ 29½ (52½) COLO.

TCU 10½ 9½ (47½) Iowa St.

La. 5½ 5½ (45½) TEXAS ST.

S.. Miss 3½ 4½ (51½) UL MONROE

App. St. 3½ 4½ (62½) GA. OUTHERN

Middle Tenn. 19½ 19½ (55½) FLA. INT’L

UNLV 12½ 12½ (49½) Nevada

UCF 17½ 19½ (68½) S. FLA.

LSU 8½ 9½ (46½) TEXAS A&M

Oklahoma 2½ 2½ (63½) TX. TECH

USC 2½ 5½ (64½) Notre Dame

Tenn. 16½ 13½ (64½) VANDERBILT

Syracuse 9½ 10½ (46½) BOSTON COL

HOUSTON 12½ 11½ (66½) Tulsa

Pitt. 6½ 6½ (43½) MIAMI

KANSAS ST. 11½ 10½ (61½) Kansas

Air Force ½ 1½ (44½) SAN DIEGO ST.

Wash. 2½ 2½ (60½) WASH. ST.

BYU 6½ 6½ (57½) STANFORD

NFL

THURSDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG

Buffalo 9½ 9½ (54½) DETROIT

DALLAS 7 9½ (45½) NY Giants

MINN. 3½ 2½ (42½) New Eng.

SUNDAY

WASH. 3½ 4 (41½) Atlanta

Cinn. 1½ 2½ (42½) TENN.

Denver 2½ 2½ (36½) CAR.

Balt. 3½ 4 (43½) JACK.

NY JETS 3½ 4½ (39½) Chicago

Tampa 3½ 3½ (42½) CLEVELAND

MIAMI 9½ 13 (46½) Houston

LA Chargers 2½ 4 (47½) ARIZONA

SEATTLE 3½ 3½ (47½) Las Vegas

SAN FRAN. 8½ 9½ (43½) New Orl.

K.C. 10½ 14½ (44) LA Rams

PHIL. 6½ 7 (46½) Green Bay

MONDAY

INDY. 3 2½ (39½) Pitt.

HOCKEY

NHL

Tuesday’s games

Buffalo 7, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.