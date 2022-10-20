102122-bhc-sports-prepschedule_merged

Friday
FOOTBALL
West Ridge at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
Marion at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Hurley, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Gap at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brian Woodson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today