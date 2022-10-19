102022-bhc-sports-collegeschedule_merged

SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, noon
Emory & Henry at Tusculum, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
OFF: UVa-Wise, Virginia Tech
The Grundy Golden Wave ran roughshod over another opponent with Ian Scammell and Isaiah Boyd leading the way for a ground attack that was unst…
Patrick Henry (1D), Grayson County (1C), Graham (2D), Radford (2C), Lord Botetourt (3D) retain top spots.
BRISTOL, Va. – Graham running back Jamel Floyd earned his varsity start Thursday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore made the most of his chance.
Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – A Sullivan County Criminal Court judge determined during a nearly three-hour hearing Friday what photographs can be used …
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
State Street is world famous for its downtown filled with restaurants, music, shops and Appalachian culture, but a mile west in the business s…
It was a play that Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson has practiced countless times with his twin brother Keyshawn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee School Board is getting closer to finalizing plans for a multi-million dollar project at the Stone Castle.
The developer of an unfinished hotel in downtown Bristol and its insurance provider are at odds over policy coverage more than two years after…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.