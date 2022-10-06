100722-bhc-sports-prepschedule_merged

Friday
Football
David Crockett at West Ridge, 7 p.m.
Volunteer at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
Abingdon at Marion, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Union at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Holston, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Northwood, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Union County at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.