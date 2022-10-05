 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Roundup

100622-bhc-sports-preproundup_merged

  • 0

Jenna Hare had 20 kills and 13 digs and Hannah Hodge added 12 kills and 19 digs to lead Sullivan East to a 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-14 District 1-AA elimination match victory over Volunteer at Unicoi County High School on Wednesday night.

Sullivan East will play Tennessee High in the championship match tonight. The Patriots will have to beat the Vikings twice to win the title for a second straight season.

Maddie Woomer tallied nine kills and eight digs, while Kylie Hodge contributed 19 digs and Carli Bradford had 23 digs. Kyndi Hodge dished out 46 assists for the Patriots.

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0

McKenzi Smith and Rylee Haynie had six kills apiece to lead West Ridge to a 25-14, 25-18, 15-6 District 1-AAA elimination match victory over the Pioneers at Daniel Boone High School.

People are also reading…

West Ridge (22-9) will face Science Hill today, needing to win twice to claim in the district tournament title.

Smith added 10 digs for the Wolves, while Faith Wilson dished out 21 assists. Kari Wilson and Laynie Jordan tallied seven digs apiece.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts