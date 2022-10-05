100622-bhc-sports-localgolf_merged

Clear Creek Ladies Golf Association
Wednesday, at Clear Creek
Group A: Low Gross: 1st Joan Minnick.
Group B: Low Gross: 1st Treva Wright; 2nd Gail Brown; Low Net: 1st Nita Jordan; 2nd Pat White.
Group C: Low Gross: 1st Joyce Ball
Birdies: Joan Minnick.
Chip-in: Joan Minnick.
Challenge: Group A: Joan Minnick; Group B: Treva Wright; Group C: Joyce Ball.
