1006-bhc-sports-localbriefs_merged

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Converse slips past King

Converse out-shot King 22-3, including 10-1 on goal, but managed to just one goal, which was enough to defeat King 1-0 in Conference Carolinas action at Paris Field.

Hayden Gensler scored the lone goal at the 51:29 mark of the second half for Converse (9-1-1, 7-0).

King (2-6-2, 1-4-1) got nine saves in goal, including eight by Collin Teperino.

Wasps fall to Bears

Lenoir-Rhyne scored a goal in each half to defeat visiting Emory & Henry 2-0 in a South Atlantic Conference match.

Spencer Scott had four saves for the Wasps (0-10, 0-7), which still looking for its first win of the season.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King-Converse finish in draw

Taylor Stubbs scored for King as the Tornado finished in a Conference Carolinas 1-1 tie with Converse.

Kristal Garcia has two saves for the Tornado (1-7-3, 1-3-3).

Lenoir-Rhyne blanks Wasps

Elin Hannson had a hat trick to lead the Bears to a 7-0 South Atlantic Conference win over Emory & Henry.

Adriana Rehg had six saves in goal for the Wasps (2-8, 0-7), which had four shots on goal.

2-8 0-7