Local Briefs

1006-bhc-sports-localbriefs_merged

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Converse slips past King

Converse out-shot King 22-3, including 10-1 on goal, but managed to just one goal, which was enough to defeat King 1-0 in Conference Carolinas action at Paris Field.

Hayden Gensler scored the lone goal at the 51:29 mark of the second half for Converse (9-1-1, 7-0).

King (2-6-2, 1-4-1) got nine saves in goal, including eight by Collin Teperino.

Wasps fall to Bears

Lenoir-Rhyne scored a goal in each half to defeat visiting Emory & Henry 2-0 in a South Atlantic Conference match.

Spencer Scott had four saves for the Wasps (0-10, 0-7), which still looking for its first win of the season.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King-Converse finish in draw

Taylor Stubbs scored for King as the Tornado finished in a Conference Carolinas 1-1 tie with Converse.

Kristal Garcia has two saves for the Tornado (1-7-3, 1-3-3).

Lenoir-Rhyne blanks Wasps

Elin Hannson had a hat trick to lead the Bears to a 7-0 South Atlantic Conference win over Emory & Henry.

Adriana Rehg had six saves in goal for the Wasps (2-8, 0-7), which had four shots on goal.

2-8 0-7

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

