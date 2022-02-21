1 Bedroom Home in Mendota - $99,995

Cozy Cottage in Mendota, VA with beautiful view of the mountains and wildlife! The front porch is the ideal place for a porch swing or rockers. Nice barn provides storage for your lawn mower or ATV. Home has been well maintained and is in move in condition. Currently, the home is set up with 1 bedroom; however, an additional room in the house has been used a bedroom in the past (no closet). Septic report has been pulled and will accommodate a 2nd bedroom. The main bedroom has built in storage as well as a large closet space. Washer/Dryer hookup is in the oversized bathroom. Home has another sitting area between the living room and kitchen that is equipped to add a wood burning stove. This home has very unique features, such as the built ins, pantry area, and mud room that adds to its charm. Trane heat pump keeps this home nice and cozy no matter the season. Enjoy the country life yet still be near to the Mendota Post office, Community Center, Mendota Clinic, and the Mendota Trail. You are only 8 miles to the Carter Fold and Hiltons, VA. Approximately 17 miles to Gate City or 22 miles to Bristol, VA. All info taken from tax records and other sources. While deemed reliable, is not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all info. Any and all offers will be presented to the seller. All offers will be submitted to the seller,but will not be acknowledged until 5pm February 28, 2022.