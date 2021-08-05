 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Mendota - $99,995

Looking for a country retreat all on one level? Check out this one bedroom/one bath home in the heart of Mendota VA. Home offers living room, sitting room, large bedroom, full bath with laundry hook up, additional room that could be second bedroom (no closet) and kitchen. Outside you'll find a large lot with covered front porch and barn for storage. Information provided as a courtesy only and should be verified by buyer/buyers agent. Sold As-Is (Inspections Welcome)

