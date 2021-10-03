A Cottage in the Country with an amazing country side view and 10.44 ac+-, this 1940 home was completely remodeled in 2015, windows, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, light fixtures, flooring, kitchen, bath, siding, metal roof, paint, the room called the bedroom does not have its own closet and a covered front porch to watch the sunsets from. Bring your horses, cows and farm animals there is plenty of room for them to roam with 9.43 ac fenced with a shared well for watering. You will also find on this mini-farm 4 separate buildings, one is a large barn 31x50 with electricity and tack or office area and an outside covered area to store your RV, the second one is a 15x14- 3 sided open with electricity for your tractor hook up, the third is a 16x25 3 sided open used for hay storage, the forth is used as shelter for the livestock. This property has options if you would like to build or have a great garden area. Approximately12 miles from Bristol Exit 7 & I-81, shopping & dining!! Lumber in bldgs and any farm equipment does not convey, Large Storage container if not wanted can be removed. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, all buyer's and their agents should verify any and all information. Internet availability unknown. No one is allowed inside the fenced areas without an agent present.
1 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,900
