Attention Investors! Your finest opportunity is waiting in this 2,000sqft building. Located just off Euclid Avenue in Bristol Virginia near the proposed location for the future Bristol Hotel and Casino Resort. Former address is 125 Wagner Street. This rare property has been used as a church and located in a commercial block but across the street from residential, tax records say residential. Through the front double doors you will find a welcoming foyer, with Restrooms located on the left and right. As you enter the next set of doors you will find the opened sanctuary with soaring ceilings. Above the foyer you will find stairs that lead up to a small loft area used as an office. Behind the stage, you have 3 rooms that could easily be re-divided into 4 or all opened into one large room. Don't let this opportunity go by use your imagination and transform this space into a home or with light work revive it to the sanctuary that it was intended to be. Call your Realtor today to schedule a showing. All information taken from court house records buyer and buyers agent to verify.
1 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $130,000
-
- Updated
