 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $107,500

1 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $107,500

1 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $107,500

Check it out! This home is sitting on approximately 1 acre of land in a great location. Recent updates include new heat pump last year and some updates made to the roof. The open living room and kitchen is a great space for entertaining that leads to the back porch. Buyers and buyers agents to verify all information given, some information taken from 3rd party resources.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts