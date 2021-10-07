If you are looking for off the grid property this is it. Hunter's paradise level at road with creek in rear. Room for gardening and livestock for those small animals. Plenty of area to hunt the back part of the property. Cabin is in need of repairs but has heat source, well, septic, and could be connected to electric at road. Always dreamed of being a mountainman this is your opportunity with endless options. Bring your ideas and dreams and schedule your showing today. Property being sold as is.
1 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This past summer, I was sitting in the Bojangles restaurant on the Volunteer Parkway when none other than Shamas Dougherty walked in. Yes, the…
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars.
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were on one side. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving sat on the other. Safe to say there won’t be a better collection of benchwarmers in an NBA game this season.
- Updated
Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier.
When it comes to the finer points of coaching, Steve Wright has always had the right stuff.
A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders said Friday they will have no further comment regarding the city landfill for the foreseeable future …
Maci Ratliff, of Bristol, Virginia, captured the title of Miss Teen Spectacular America 2021 Sunday, Sept. 12, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Carl R. Moore, co-founder of Bristol Motor Speedway and a former state senator and state representative died Thursday. He was 91.
- Updated
The only creature more elusive than Chase Lewis on Friday night was a rabbit that ran out on the field.