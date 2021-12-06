1 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $69,900

If you are looking for off the grid property this is it. Hunter's paradise level at road with creek in rear. Room for gardening and livestock for those small animals. Plenty of area to hunt the back part of the property. Cabin is in need of repairs but has heat source, well, septic, and could be connected to electric at road. Always dreamed of being a mountainman this is your opportunity with endless options. Bring your ideas and dreams and schedule your showing today. Property being sold as is.