Prep Schedule

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Abingdon at Richlands, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Walker’s Run at Hungry Mother State Park, 9 a.m.

Fenders Farm, at Jonesborough, 8 a.m.

MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.

Gate City at Science Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Morristown East at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

John Battle at Letcher County Central, Ky., 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Graham at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

Richlands at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

Mountain 7 District match at Clear Creek, 4 p.m.

Tennessee High at Elizabethton, at Elizabethton Golf Club

West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, at Warriors Path

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee High at Daniel Boone, 6:30 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

John Battle at Lee High, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Union at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Graham, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia High at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unicoi County at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Mountain 7 District tournament at Cedar Hill

Southwest District match at Tazewell Country Club

West Ridge vs. David Crockett, Unicoi County, at Graysburg Hills GC

Local Golf

Seniors Golf League

Thursday, at Clear Creek

Low Gross winners: Gerry Wohlford 71, Vic Blevins 72, Danny Bailey 73, David Moore 74.

Flight One: Barry Compton 67, Michael Hagy 69, David Sliger 69, Mike Broyles 70, Ron Hensley 71, Robert Walter 71. Fewest putts: David Miller 29.

Flight Two: Charlie Garnett 61, Lee Walke 68, Greg Lush 70, Herbery Snodgrass 70, Lou Barota 71, Eric Kerley 71, Gary Edens 72, Gene Johnson 73, Joe McGuiness 73, Tim Taberski 73. Fewest putts: Gary Watson 31.

Longest drives: (Age 55-65) David Moore (66-69) Mike Broyles (70-74) Mac McClain (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Ray Presnell.

Closest to Pin: Danny Bailey, Mac McClain, Tim Taberski, Robert Walter.

Clear Creek Ladies Golf Association

Wednesday, at Clear Creek

Group A: Low Gross, 1st Treva Wright.

Group B: Low Gross, 1st Judy Denton; Low Net, 1st Patty Todd.

Group C: Low Gross, 1st Amy Thacker, 2nd Diane Thompson; Low Net, 1st Mimi Tilley, 2nd Linda Rector.

Challenge: Treva Wright

Birdies: Linda Rector

College Schedule

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Barton, 4 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Newberry, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Davidson-Davie at Southwest Virginia Community College, 11 a.m.

King at Erskine, 2 p.m.

Limestone at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.

Cumberland University at Southwest Virginia Community College, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 1:15 p.m.

King at Francis Marion, 2:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Newberry, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 11 a.m.

King at Francis Marion, Noon

Emory & Henry at Newberry, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Emory & Henry in the Converse Kick Off, Spartanburg, S.C.

UVA-Wise in Mike and Mary Kay Johnson Invitational, Berea, Ky.

MEN’S TENNIS

King at UVa-Wise, noon

WOMEN’S TENNIS

King at UVa-Wise, noon

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Emory & Henry at Lincoln Memorial, 7 p.m.

Lees-McRae at King, 7 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series

Points Leaders

Through Sept. 10

1. Kyle Larson, 2117.

2. Tyler Reddick, 2111.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2105.

4. William Byron, 2097.

5. Brad Keselowski, 2089.

6. Ryan Blaney, 2081.

7. Kyle Busch, 2080.

8. Ross Chastain, 2074.

9. Chris Buescher, 2069.

10. Christopher Bell, 2069.

11. Joey Logano, 2068.

12. Kevin Harvick, 2063.

13. Martin Truex Jr, 2056.

14. Bubba Wallace, 2044.

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 2041.

16. Michael McDowell, 2023.

17. Ty Gibbs, 606.

18. Chase Elliott, 600.

19. Daniel Suárez, 597.

20. Alex Bowman, 563.

21. AJ Allmendinger, 557.

22. Austin Cindric, 493.

23. Aric Almirola, 491.

24. Justin Haley, 473.

25. Erik Jones, 468.

26. Corey LaJoie, 461.

27. Ryan Preece, 457.

28. Todd Gilliland, 433.

29. Austin Dillon, 400.

30. Chase Briscoe, 373.

31. Harrison Burton, 356.

32. Ty Dillon, 276.

33. Noah Gragson, 199.

34. BJ McLeod, 132.

35. Cody Ware, 65.

36. Jenson Button, 45.

37. Ryan Newman, 34.

38. Andy Lally, 32.

39. Mike Rockenfeller, 31.

40. Travis Pastrana, 26.

41. Jordan Taylor, 16.

42. Brodie Kostecki, 15.

43. Jimmie Johnson, 12.

44. Kimi Raikkonen, 8.

45. Jonathan Davenport, 1.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

UNOH 200

Thursday, Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.; Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200 laps, 50 points.

2. (1) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 200, 55.

3. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

4. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

5. (8) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 200, 41.

6. (5) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

7. (18) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 32.

8. (3) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

9. (35) Nicholas Sanchez, Chev, 200, 36.

10. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Chev, 200, 27.

11. (30) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (27) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

13. (36) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (24) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 23.

15. (20) Conner Jones, Ford, 200, 22.

16. (21) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 21.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Winner: 84.057 mph.

Time: 1 hour, 16 minutes, 6 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.218 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-60; C.Purdy 61; Z.Smith 62-104; C.Eckes 105-194; C.Heim 195-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Eckes, 2 times for 150 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 43 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 1 lap.

Sports on TV

Saturday

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m. — ABC — Florida St. at Boston College

CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio

FOX — Penn St. at Illinois

FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.

SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri

2 p.m. — CW — VMI at NC State

2:30 p.m. — PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m. — ABC — Alabama at South Florida

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa

CBS — South Carolina at Georgia

CBSSN — FIU at UConn

ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa

FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.

4 p.m. — ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.

FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M

5 p.m. — PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.

7 p.m. — CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska

NFLN — James Madison at Troy

7:30 p.m. — ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky

NBC — Syracuse at Purdue

SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi

8 p.m. — ACCN — FAU at Clemson

FOX — TCU at Houston

10 p.m. — ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado

10:30 p.m. — CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada

FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.

GOLF

6 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)

7 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

10 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

Sunday

GOLF

6 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland

4:30 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m. — ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston

4:05 p.m. — FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona

4:25 p.m. — CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver

8:20 p.m. — NBC — Miami at New England

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2

3 p.m. — ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2

MONDAY

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m. — ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina

8:15 p.m. — ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh