Prep Schedule
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Abingdon at Richlands, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Walker’s Run at Hungry Mother State Park, 9 a.m.
Fenders Farm, at Jonesborough, 8 a.m.
MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Gate City at Science Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Morristown East at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Letcher County Central, Ky., 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Graham at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
Mountain 7 District match at Clear Creek, 4 p.m.
Tennessee High at Elizabethton, at Elizabethton Golf Club
West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, at Warriors Path
TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Daniel Boone, 6:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Union at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unicoi County at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Mountain 7 District tournament at Cedar Hill
Southwest District match at Tazewell Country Club
West Ridge vs. David Crockett, Unicoi County, at Graysburg Hills GC
Local Golf
Seniors Golf League
Thursday, at Clear Creek
Low Gross winners: Gerry Wohlford 71, Vic Blevins 72, Danny Bailey 73, David Moore 74.
Flight One: Barry Compton 67, Michael Hagy 69, David Sliger 69, Mike Broyles 70, Ron Hensley 71, Robert Walter 71. Fewest putts: David Miller 29.
Flight Two: Charlie Garnett 61, Lee Walke 68, Greg Lush 70, Herbery Snodgrass 70, Lou Barota 71, Eric Kerley 71, Gary Edens 72, Gene Johnson 73, Joe McGuiness 73, Tim Taberski 73. Fewest putts: Gary Watson 31.
Longest drives: (Age 55-65) David Moore (66-69) Mike Broyles (70-74) Mac McClain (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Ray Presnell.
Closest to Pin: Danny Bailey, Mac McClain, Tim Taberski, Robert Walter.
Clear Creek Ladies Golf Association
Wednesday, at Clear Creek
Group A: Low Gross, 1st Treva Wright.
Group B: Low Gross, 1st Judy Denton; Low Net, 1st Patty Todd.
Group C: Low Gross, 1st Amy Thacker, 2nd Diane Thompson; Low Net, 1st Mimi Tilley, 2nd Linda Rector.
Challenge: Treva Wright
Birdies: Linda Rector
College Schedule
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Barton, 4 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Davidson-Davie at Southwest Virginia Community College, 11 a.m.
King at Erskine, 2 p.m.
Limestone at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
Cumberland University at Southwest Virginia Community College, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 1:15 p.m.
King at Francis Marion, 2:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 11 a.m.
King at Francis Marion, Noon
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Emory & Henry in the Converse Kick Off, Spartanburg, S.C.
UVA-Wise in Mike and Mary Kay Johnson Invitational, Berea, Ky.
MEN’S TENNIS
King at UVa-Wise, noon
WOMEN’S TENNIS
King at UVa-Wise, noon
TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry at Lincoln Memorial, 7 p.m.
Lees-McRae at King, 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 10
1. Kyle Larson, 2117.
2. Tyler Reddick, 2111.
3. Denny Hamlin, 2105.
4. William Byron, 2097.
5. Brad Keselowski, 2089.
6. Ryan Blaney, 2081.
7. Kyle Busch, 2080.
8. Ross Chastain, 2074.
9. Chris Buescher, 2069.
10. Christopher Bell, 2069.
11. Joey Logano, 2068.
12. Kevin Harvick, 2063.
13. Martin Truex Jr, 2056.
14. Bubba Wallace, 2044.
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 2041.
16. Michael McDowell, 2023.
17. Ty Gibbs, 606.
18. Chase Elliott, 600.
19. Daniel Suárez, 597.
20. Alex Bowman, 563.
21. AJ Allmendinger, 557.
22. Austin Cindric, 493.
23. Aric Almirola, 491.
24. Justin Haley, 473.
25. Erik Jones, 468.
26. Corey LaJoie, 461.
27. Ryan Preece, 457.
28. Todd Gilliland, 433.
29. Austin Dillon, 400.
30. Chase Briscoe, 373.
31. Harrison Burton, 356.
32. Ty Dillon, 276.
33. Noah Gragson, 199.
34. BJ McLeod, 132.
35. Cody Ware, 65.
36. Jenson Button, 45.
37. Ryan Newman, 34.
38. Andy Lally, 32.
39. Mike Rockenfeller, 31.
40. Travis Pastrana, 26.
41. Jordan Taylor, 16.
42. Brodie Kostecki, 15.
43. Jimmie Johnson, 12.
44. Kimi Raikkonen, 8.
45. Jonathan Davenport, 1.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
UNOH 200
Thursday, Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.; Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses)
1. (11) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200 laps, 50 points.
2. (1) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 200, 55.
3. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 40.
4. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 46.
5. (8) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 200, 41.
6. (5) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 200, 38.
7. (18) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 32.
8. (3) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 200, 36.
9. (35) Nicholas Sanchez, Chev, 200, 36.
10. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Chev, 200, 27.
11. (30) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 200, 26.
12. (27) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 200, 0.
13. (36) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 24.
14. (24) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 23.
15. (20) Conner Jones, Ford, 200, 22.
16. (21) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 21.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Winner: 84.057 mph.
Time: 1 hour, 16 minutes, 6 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.218 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 33 laps.
Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-60; C.Purdy 61; Z.Smith 62-104; C.Eckes 105-194; C.Heim 195-200
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Eckes, 2 times for 150 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 43 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 1 lap.
Sports on TV
Saturday
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m. — ABC — Florida St. at Boston College
CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio
FOX — Penn St. at Illinois
FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.
SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri
2 p.m. — CW — VMI at NC State
2:30 p.m. — PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m. — ABC — Alabama at South Florida
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa
CBS — South Carolina at Georgia
CBSSN — FIU at UConn
ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa
FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.
4 p.m. — ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.
FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
5 p.m. — PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.
7 p.m. — CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska
NFLN — James Madison at Troy
7:30 p.m. — ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky
NBC — Syracuse at Purdue
SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi
8 p.m. — ACCN — FAU at Clemson
FOX — TCU at Houston
10 p.m. — ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado
10:30 p.m. — CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada
FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.
GOLF
6 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)
7 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
10 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
Sunday
GOLF
6 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Napa, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland
4:30 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m. — ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston
4:05 p.m. — FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona
4:25 p.m. — CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver
8:20 p.m. — NBC — Miami at New England
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2
3 p.m. — ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2
MONDAY
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m. — ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina
8:15 p.m. — ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh