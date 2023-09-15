Prep Schedule
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Abingdon at Richlands, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Walker’s Run at Hungry Mother State Park, 9 a.m.
Fenders Farm, at Jonesborough, 8 a.m.
MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Gate City at Science Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Morristown East at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Letcher County Central, Ky., 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Graham at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
Mountain 7 District match at Clear Creek, 4 p.m.
Tennessee High at Elizabethton, at Elizabethton Golf Club
West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, at Warriors Path
TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Daniel Boone, 6:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Union at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unicoi County at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Mountain 7 District tournament at Cedar Hill
Southwest District match at Tazewell Country Club
West Ridge vs. David Crockett, Unicoi County, at Graysburg Hills GC
Local Golf
Seniors Golf League
Thursday, at Clear Creek
Low Gross winners: Gerry Wohlford 71, Vic Blevins 72, Danny Bailey 73, David Moore 74.
Flight One: Barry Compton 67, Michael Hagy 69, David Sliger 69, Mike Broyles 70, Ron Hensley 71, Robert Walter 71. Fewest putts: David Miller 29.
Flight Two: Charlie Garnett 61, Lee Walke 68, Greg Lush 70, Herbery Snodgrass 70, Lou Barota 71, Eric Kerley 71, Gary Edens 72, Gene Johnson 73, Joe McGuiness 73, Tim Taberski 73. Fewest putts: Gary Watson 31.
Longest drives: (Age 55-65) David Moore (66-69) Mike Broyles (70-74) Mac McClain (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Ray Presnell.
Closest to Pin: Danny Bailey, Mac McClain, Tim Taberski, Robert Walter.
Clear Creek Ladies Golf Association
Wednesday, at Clear Creek
Group A: Low Gross, 1st Treva Wright.
Group B: Low Gross, 1st Judy Denton; Low Net, 1st Patty Todd.
Group C: Low Gross, 1st Amy Thacker, 2nd Diane Thompson; Low Net, 1st Mimi Tilley, 2nd Linda Rector.
Challenge: Treva Wright
Birdies: Linda Rector
College Schedule
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Barton, 4 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Davidson-Davie at Southwest Virginia Community College, 11 a.m.
King at Erskine, 2 p.m.
Limestone at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
Cumberland University at Southwest Virginia Community College, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 1:15 p.m.
King at Francis Marion, 2:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 11 a.m.
King at Francis Marion, Noon
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Emory & Henry in the Converse Kick Off, Spartanburg, S.C.
UVA-Wise in Mike and Mary Kay Johnson Invitational, Berea, Ky.
MEN’S TENNIS
King at UVa-Wise, noon
WOMEN’S TENNIS
King at UVa-Wise, noon
TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry at Lincoln Memorial, 7 p.m.
Lees-McRae at King, 7 p.m.