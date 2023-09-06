HEADER
Prep Schedule
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Thomas Walker at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Chuckey-Doak at Sullivan East, 5:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Hurley, 6 p.m.
Holston at Oak Hill Academy (Red), 6 p.m.
West Ridge at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Graham at Pikeview (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at Honaker, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Giles, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High at Dobyns-Bennett, 6 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Sullivan East at David Crockett, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Sullivan East, Elizabethton vs. Tennessee High, at Country Club of Bristol
Mountain 7 District match at Scott County Park, 4 p.m.
Southwest District match at Holston Hills
Cumberland District match at Cedar Hill Country Club
Wytheville Country Club match
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
West Ridge at Lakeway Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Holston at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Abingdon at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Science Hill at Union, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Marion, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Graham at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Van (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Eastside at River View (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Honaker at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
West Ridge at Rocky Top Classic (Sevierville)
Abingdon, John Battle, Marion, Lebanon, Eastside in Wilderness at the Smokies tournament (Pigeon Forge
SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Harlan (Ky.) at Rye Cove, Noon
West Ridge at Rocky Top Classic (Sevierville)
Abingdon, John Battle, Eastside, Lebanon in Wilderness at the Smokies tournament (Pigeon Forge)
Auburn Invitational
CROSS COUNTRY
Knights Crossing meet (Green Hill Park in Salem)
College Schedule
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Gulf Tech at Southwest Virginia Community College, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry vs. St. Augustine’s (at Carrollton, Ga.), 2 p.m.
Emory & Henry at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Community College at Davidson-Davie, 6:30 p.m.
Milligan at King, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Purdue at Virginia Tech, Noon
UVa-Wise at Thomas More (Ky.), Noon
Emory & Henry at Bluefield State, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Carson-Newman at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry vs. Concord (at Carrollton, Ga.), Noon
Emory & Henry at Georgia College, 2 p.m.
Mars Hill at King, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Wingate at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Community College at Spartanburg Methodist, 1 p.m.
King at Shaw, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
South Carolina-Beaufort at King, 11 a.m.
Bluefield State at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Emory & Henry at King, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
VOLLEYBALL
UVa-Wise at Barton, 11 a.m.
UVa-Wise vs. Virginia State (Wilson, N.C.), 1 p.m.